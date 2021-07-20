Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 542.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 368,000 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.3% of Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $27,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.91. 275,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,591,496. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $221.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.54.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.