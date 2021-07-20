Verition Fund Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Verition Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $7.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.85. The company had a trading volume of 57,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,096. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $388.68. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.95.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

