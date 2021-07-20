Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $15,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after buying an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,577,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 166,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,207,000 after buying an additional 195,301 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,549. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

