Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives $62.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $48.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,204.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70. Viasat has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. Viasat’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

