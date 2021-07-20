Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.32

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.32 and last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 18 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTXPF. Berenberg Bank upgraded Victrex to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded Victrex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

