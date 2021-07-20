Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,514.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,525 ($32.99).

VCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of Victrex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 427 shares of company stock worth $929,248.

Shares of VCT traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,572 ($33.60). 218,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,800. Victrex has a twelve month low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,520.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

