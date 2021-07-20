Vidya Hits One Day Volume of $276,792.00 (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for $0.0850 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vidya has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $276,792.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00047544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00013450 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $241.55 or 0.00781031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,820,051 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vidya is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.