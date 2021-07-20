Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Market Cap Hits $2.29 Million

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $13.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded 55.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

