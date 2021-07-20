Virtuoso Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Virtuoso Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, July 21st. Virtuoso Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Virtuoso Acquisition has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

