Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 35,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
