Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a drop of 52.7% from the June 15th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE VGI traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.69. 35,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 63,402 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.