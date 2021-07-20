Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viva Biotech Holdings (OTCMKTS:VBIZF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,712,500 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 6,042,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19,281.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Viva Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VBIZF opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Viva Biotech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.03.

Viva Biotech Holdings, an investment holding company, provides structure-based drug discovery services to biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers worldwide. The company provides EFS, gene-to-protein and gene-to-structure, medicinal chemistry, in vitro pharmacology, membrane protein targeted drug discovery, and antibody discovery services, as well as Viva Engine, a platform for lead discovery.

