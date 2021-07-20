VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce $3.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for VMware’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the lowest is $3.10 billion. VMware reported sales of $2.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $12.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $14.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.62. VMware has a 52-week low of $126.79 and a 52-week high of $172.00.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $400,466.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 214,825 shares in the company, valued at $34,550,304.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $940,450 over the last three months. Insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in VMware by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,837 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $1,379,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in VMware by 2.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,443 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,702,000. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VMware (VMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.