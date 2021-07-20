Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after purchasing an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 70.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter.

VCRA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

NYSE VCRA opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -194.32 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.99. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vocera Communications news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $30,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,207 shares of company stock worth $3,078,106 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

