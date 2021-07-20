Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) Short Interest Update

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Vossloh stock opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

