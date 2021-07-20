VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Short Interest Update

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the June 15th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VYNE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. VYNE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,009.70% and a negative return on equity of 375.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 356.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 116,511 shares during the period. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

