Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (OTCMKTS:HCICU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $915,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the first quarter valued at about $2,024,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HCICU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

