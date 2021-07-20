Walleye Capital LLC Has $251,000 Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Walleye Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,632,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shopify by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 299.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 70,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 53,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,460.22.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $1,472.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $183.01 billion, a PE ratio of 115.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $839.40 and a 1 year high of $1,587.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,333.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

