Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $664,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 82.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,384,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 35.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 257,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE RYI opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $522.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Ryerson Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

