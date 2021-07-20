Walleye Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 32.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,673,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,136 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,792,000 after purchasing an additional 526,760 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at $19,185,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $20,073,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 164.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 434,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $33.65 on Tuesday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.