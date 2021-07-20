Walleye Capital LLC Sells 9,334 Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,334 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Communications were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNSL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 27,172 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNSL opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.89.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $324.77 million during the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNSL. Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

