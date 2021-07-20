Warburg Research Analysts Give freenet (FRA:FNTN) a €25.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on freenet (FRA:FNTN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of freenet and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.70 ($26.71) price objective on shares of freenet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of freenet in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. freenet presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €22.25 ($26.17).

Shares of FNTN stock opened at €19.40 ($22.82) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.30. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($38.73).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

