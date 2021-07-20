Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Acquired by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $61,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $206,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

