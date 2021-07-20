Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $69.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

WRE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 633,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,489,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,013,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

