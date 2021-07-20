Wealth Alliance Buys New Shares in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 11,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 10,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRB opened at $74.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

