Wealth Alliance Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,899 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,684.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,706,000 after buying an additional 225,699 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 89,348 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 826,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 64,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $71.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.33.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

