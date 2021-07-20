Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Relx (REL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Relx (LON: REL) in the last few weeks:

7/15/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/5/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

7/2/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,235 ($29.20) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/30/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price target on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Relx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,940 ($25.35) price target on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Relx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,026 ($26.47) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/2/2021 – Relx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – Relx was given a new GBX 2,114 ($27.62) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON REL opened at GBX 2,043 ($26.69) on Tuesday. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,081.24 ($27.19). The firm has a market cap of £39.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,916.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.17.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

