Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 39.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,085 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMK opened at $53.89 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.09. Weis Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $44.35 and a one year high of $59.70.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 2.82%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.