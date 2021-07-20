WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on WLYYF. CIBC raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.