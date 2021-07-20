WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$10.00 price objective on WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Pi Financial reissued a buy rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$7.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of -122.67. WELL Health Technologies has a 52-week low of C$3.00 and a 52-week high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.18.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

