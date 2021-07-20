WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of TSE:WELL opened at C$7.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$9.84.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

