Wells Fargo & Company Boosts ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Price Target to $800.00

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Grupo Santander cut ASML from a hold rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $628.00.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ ASML opened at $684.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $723.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $676.99.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.