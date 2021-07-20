Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Holdings Reduced by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 77.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,368 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 38.5% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.75.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.71.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

