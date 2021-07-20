Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of HIO stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.21. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $5.39.

In other Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund news, Director Carol L. Colman sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total value of $32,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

