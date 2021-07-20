Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 919,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 86.1% during the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.13. 2,300,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,120. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.18. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 1,242.58 and a current ratio of 1,242.58.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 37.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

