Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Downgraded to “Reduce” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

OTCMKTS:WARFY opened at $7.10 on Friday. Wharf has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $7.86.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

