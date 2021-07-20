Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$71.81.

Several analysts have commented on WPM shares. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$55.90. 326,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,804. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$391.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.172 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.16%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.