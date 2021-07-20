Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Acquires $19,745,000.00 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.49 per share, with a total value of $19,745,000.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.06 and a 1-year high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $79.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

