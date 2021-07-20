William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.23). William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. lifted their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.88.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $311.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $142.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of -151.73 and a beta of 2.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. Carvana’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.18) EPS.

In other news, insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total transaction of $3,121,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 13,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.49, for a total value of $3,639,918.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,437,847 shares of company stock valued at $401,501,747. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

