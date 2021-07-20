Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $408.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 3,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,517. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $37.28 and a 1-year high of $87.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.50%.

WTFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $294,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

