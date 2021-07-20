WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.28.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $878.11 million, a PE ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WETF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF).

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.