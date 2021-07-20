Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

MRWSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $18.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.0559 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.86%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

