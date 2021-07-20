WNS (NYSE:WNS) PT Raised to $95.00 at Barrington Research

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target lifted by Barrington Research from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $78.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. WNS has a 12-month low of $57.06 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in WNS by 18.4% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 72,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WNS by 0.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter valued at $224,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in WNS by 9.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in WNS by 3.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

