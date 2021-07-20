Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $108.91

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.91 and last traded at $108.36, with a volume of 5918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTKWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolters Kluwer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

