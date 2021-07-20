Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $108.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services. It activites consists of Merchant Services & Terminals, Mobility & e-Transactional Services, Financial Processing & Software Licensing. Worldline SA is headquartered in Bezons, France. “

Shares of Worldline stock remained flat at $$96.75 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13 and a beta of 0.31. Worldline has a 1 year low of $82.56 and a 1 year high of $98.40.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

