Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 1,575 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 77.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Seagen in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 31,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,585,199.96. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,847 shares of company stock worth $18,052,375. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.92.

Seagen stock opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.02. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.