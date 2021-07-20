Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $8.09 Million Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 317.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $8,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the first quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total value of $1,351,490.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,670 shares of company stock worth $18,409,396. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $135.03 on Tuesday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.38.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.