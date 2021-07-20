Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 73.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,132 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 353,552 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $7,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 11,174 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 146,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after purchasing an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.