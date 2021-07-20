Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.69.

NYSE:RCL opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.90. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.81.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $42.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total value of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

