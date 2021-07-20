Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Makes New $5.60 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,821 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,399,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $198,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,693 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,736,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,080,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 25,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.95.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $142.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.52. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.