Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $220.34 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $30,631.94 or 1.00119115 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.99 billion and $220.34 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00031647 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00048062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003200 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008456 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 195,475 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

